SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WFLA) — A sea otter challenged one surfer for his surfboard off the coast of Santa Cruz on Sunday.

The 5-year-old otter was caught on camera biting and climbing on top of the surfboard, forcing the surfer to swim away.

The video shows the surfer attempting to reclaim his surfboard before the otter flips it over and hangs off the board with its teeth.

According to wildlife officials, the aggressive sea otter has been known to harass surfers and steal surfboards in California over the last few weeks.

Officials said the otter was born in captivity after her mom was captured for aggression. They believe this behavior is caused by being fed by humans.

She was eventually tagged and released into the wild. She reappeared with her own pup last May and was interacting with humans by last fall.

After a previous attempt to deter her unusual behavior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved her capture by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which will rehabilitate and foster otters.

Wildlife officials urge swimmers to avoid the otter. However, no injuries have been reported.

Once the otter is captured, she will be evaluated by the Monterey Bay Aquarium veterinarians.