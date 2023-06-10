TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lost dog was reunited with her family after they saw her at an adoption event in New York City.

In January, Mocha’s family went on faction for a week and left her with a friend. When they returned home, they learned the “devasting” news that their dog was missing.

The Animal Care Centers of New York City said Mocha was found tied to a post near the ASPCA about a month ago. She was brought in by NYPD officers.

“Volunteers and staff always noted that her temperament was that of a true family dog,” the agency said. Mocha was called “Sandy” during her time at the shelter.

A video shared by NYCACC shows the moment Mocha recognizes her family. They were at the event hoping to adopt another dog when they spotted her.

“I’m telling you, this is my dog,” a man says as his children play with Mocha. “I can show you pictures.”

After verifying the family’s proof of ownership, Mocha was reunited with her family.