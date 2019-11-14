9th rabies case confirmed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A raccoon found in a Bartow woman’s backyard has tested positive for rabies.

It’s the ninth animals to test positive for rabies in Polk County so far this year.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section said a woman called them after her two dogs had cornered the raccoon in her backyard.

“The raccoon was captured alive, and Animal Control sent it away for rabies testing,” the agency said. “The raccoon was confirmed positive for rabies two days later.”

The sheriff’s office said there have been eight other confirmed rabies cases in Polk County this year, four of which involved raccoons and five of which involved bats.

“Please call Polk County Animal Control immediately if you find a diseased or injured animal such as a bat, fox, or raccoon, in your neighborhood. Do not interact with it. Also, make sure your pets are vaccinated and tagged as required,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

