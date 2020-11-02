$60,000 worth of animals stolen from Florida pet store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — A Central Florida pet store owner is heartbroken after a break-in resulted in dozens of exotic birds and monkeys being stolen.

Hilda Matheus, owner of HSAL Animal Paradise Pet Store in Kissimmee, says someone broke into her shop Thursday night and stole $60,000 worth of animals.

“I came in on Friday morning around 9:30, that’s when I open the store, I noticed the lemur cages were blocking a little bit of this hallway right here and I noticed all the cages were open and birds were missing,” Matheus said.

In the store’s surveillance video a person can be seen crouched down with a flashlight opening doors and looking around the store.

Mathus believes the thief will try to resell the animals, and is worried for their safety.

“I believe this is animal cruelty. I believe that I mean, when I walked in I even saw a dead English budgie, a little bird killed on the floor.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline or the Kissimmee Police.

LATEST STORIES: