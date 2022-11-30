KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando.

Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters and SeaWorld helped transition the trio on Tuesday from transport trucks to land and then into the water.

“Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better,” Dolphin Research Center medical director Dr. Scott Gearhart said. “To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them.”

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated on June 10, 2022, near Duck Key, Fla., weighing only 460 pounds. Manakey was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released within an hour of each other Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a marine mammal expert from SeaWorld Orlando supports the head of Duval, a rehabilitated manatee being prepared for release back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The nearly 1,200-pound adult male was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, an unnamed 1,295-pound rehabilitated male manatee with healed head wounds rests before being released back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult male, measuring nearly 11 feet long, was rescued in April 2022 after a boat strike that caused propeller wounds across its head. Following rehabilitation, the marine mammal was released with two other rehabilitated manatees Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Keys’ Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters release a rehabilitated manatee named Duval into a Keys canal Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. Duval was one of three adult male manatees rescued in the Florida Keys earlier this year, rehabilitated at SeaWorld and released Tuesday in the Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Measuring up to 11 feet (3.3 meters) and weighing more than 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) each, the manatees were rescued in April, June and July, respectively. Their medical conditions included a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.

An animal named Manakey weighed 460 pounds (209 kilograms) when it was rescued June 10. The marine mammal weighed 1,005 pounds (456 kilograms) when it went back into the water.

Treatment ranged from removing bone fragments to antibiotics and nutritional support.

Marine mammal experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.

“We share the waterways with these animals,” Gearhart said. “They’re very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water.”