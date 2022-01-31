3 manatees released back home after ZooTampa rehabilitation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three manatees were released back into the wild this week after almost two combined years of rehabilitation at ZooTampa.

According to ZooTampa, since Sunday, manatees “Vie,” “Paddington” and “Pokey” were returned to Florida waters after a combined 34 months in the zoo’s care at the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center.

The manatees were rescued in St. Petersburg by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last winter. All suffered from cold stress.

They were released at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center on Tuesday.

The ZooTampa manatee critical care center is only one of four across the state licensed for the rehabilitation of orphaned, sick and injured manatees.

As temperatures continue to stay cold across Florida, anyone on the water is urged to keep a lookout for manatees. Sick, injured or dead manatees should be reported to FWC by calling 1-888-404-FWCC.