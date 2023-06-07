TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay deputies rescued kittens within the past week.

In Citrus County, Deputy Brandon Jones rescued a kitten on Wednesday in an uncapped pipe approximately five feet underground. The kitten was discovered when a citizen was out for a morning walk and heard a cat cry, and called for help.

Jones, with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, crafted a ladder for the kitten to climb high enough to get him out. The utility company was notified of the open pipe, so this doesn’t happen again.

In Pasco County, one kitten was rescued from a car engine at Cypress Creek High School on May 25. Corporal Rongo with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office took the cat to the animal hospital and adopted the kitten, naming her “Yote.”