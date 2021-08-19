2 red tide-impacted sea turtles released by Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Four successfully-rehabilitated sea turtles were released by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium off the Howard Park Causeway this week.

“Rupert,” a juvenile green sea turtle, was found floating near Anclote key in February with an infected gland, but was given antibiotics and gained two pounds.

“Vernon” is a juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle caught by a fisherman near St. Pete Beach in June. It was found after it had eaten a hook and needed surgery, which was successful, with the incision healed.

“Alexis Rose” is also a juvenile Kemp’s ridley found near Madeira Beach in July. The turtle was showing neurological symptoms, indicting red tide exposure. Blood tests were performed and and she was placed on a treatment plan to help flush the toxins from her system.

“Chandler” is a sub-adult Kemp’s ridley found near Bellaire Beach on Aug. 1 that too was displaying neurological symptoms indicating red tide exposure, which was confirmed by a blood test. Fluids and IV nutrition were provided to flush the toxins from the turtle’s body.

All sea turtle releases are cleared by the CMA’s veterinarian and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.