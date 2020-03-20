2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two threatened loggerhead sea turtles were released at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park in New Smyrna Beach on Friday.

Turtles “Titan” and “Starbird” arrived at The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach on Dec. 18 after becoming cold stunned and stranded on Cape Cod.

The New England Aquarium, with the help of aviation nonprofit Turtles Fly Too transported the loggerheads to Tampa.

The aquarium said cold-stunned turtles are often not able to swim or feed by themselves. Turtles can develop severe symptoms, including decreased heart rate and pneumonia.

“After three months of good nutrition and intensive medical care, these big guys had healed up, gained significant weight and were ready to go home,” said Ari Fustukjian, The Florida Aquarium’s Senior Staff Veterinarian.

Titan and Starbird were released back into the wild by staff from The Florida Aquarium, in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.