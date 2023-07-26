TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 19 dogs and puppies who were living in filth were rescued in Iowa on Tuesday.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa immediately took the animals in and began vaccinating, examining and treating them.

The team said in a Facebook post the dogs had been living in this “filth” for a long time, as several of the dogs were matted, including a mom and her three puppies. A few of the dogs’ fur was urine-stained with evidence of fleas and other dogs needed dental surgeries. One was missing an eye.

“Every shelter across the country is full right now, and the ARL is no different, but when we received a call to help these dogs we couldn’t say no,” ARL CEO Tom Colvin said in a statement.

The ARL is collecting donations to provide care for the dogs. All donations made through Thursday will be matched 10 times, up to $125,000 thanks to a matching grant from Petco Love.