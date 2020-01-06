10-year-old spends birthday giving to animal shelter

(NBC) – A 10-year-old girl in Alaska spent her birthday picking out gifts not for herself, but for some animals in need.

Sienna Keough celebrated her birthday on Dec. 30 and said she has always had a passion for animals. So instead of asking for gifts, she asked for donations to help out a local animal shelter.

In total, Sienna raised $705 from family and friends and went shopping for toys, food and treats.

She checked the Anchorage Animal Care Control’s Amazon wish list in Alaska and pulled together three carts worth of goodies to donate to the shelter.

“When my mom asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday and I didn’t really need anything and I wanted to help somebody else,” Keough said.

“It’s so heartening when we see this coming from young people,” said Laura Atwood with Anchorage Animal Care and Control. “It’s just so sincere and so genuine. So we’re just very appreciative.”

The store where Sienna went shopping, matched Sienna’s donation up to $700, so all together, the shelter received more than $1,400 worth of supplies.

