Animal control giving away free pets on Saturdays in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are looking for a new furry friend to join your family, the Polk County Animal Control might have the perfect new addition.

Saturday the Polk County Animal Control is waiving the adoption fee for dogs and cats as part of the “Dog (and Cat) Days of Summer” event in an effort to help provide loving homes for them.

The animal control kennel is located at 7115 de Castro Road in Winter Haven, Florida, just off the Polk Parkway Winter Lake Road exit, near the county landfill. The kennel’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each pet adopted from animal control is spayed or neutered, has been given its first shots in addition to being de-wormed, tested for heartworms, received rabies vaccine, tagged, given flea preventative treatment and microchipping if desired.