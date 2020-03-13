America’s first dual tailspin waterslide ‘Solar Vortex’ spins into Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to spinout on Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin waterslide, splashing into Adventure Island.

This high-thrill family raft slide combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features.

Solar Vortex will also include three dynamic AquaLucent elements that turn the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns shining through the slide.

Two to four riders will slide down in a raft from 55 feet in the air and reach speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

The latest water ride at Busch Garden’s sister park, Adventure Island, is expected to open Saturday, March 14.

Today, March 13, pass holders can ride Solar Vortex before it officially opens.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross went behind the scenes to get a sneak peek of the new ride. Check it out in the video above!

