Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, agreed to go to Ukraine as part of his work with a private military contracting company, his mother told CNN. He died Monday.

(NBC News) — An American fighting with Ukrainian forces has been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to his family.

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, died Monday in Ukraine, his family members confirmed to CNN.

Cancel, a former U.S. Marine, agreed to go to Ukraine as part of his work with a private military contracting company, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told the news outlet.

NBC News has reached out to Cancel’s family and the State Department for confirmation overnight but did not hear back.

Cancel went to Ukraine in mid-March and leaves behind a wife and 7-month-old baby, his mother said.

