Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ‘extreme danger’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing West Virginia girl who is said to be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.

Gracelynn Scritchfield June, who is described as a 3 feet tall, 35-pound girl with brownish-blonde hair, disappeared July 6 in Fairmont, near Morgantown.

Investigators suspect the child was abducted by her father, Arlie “Trey” Edward Hetrick, III, 26.

Hetric is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

June and Hetric may be traveling in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.

Those with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850.

