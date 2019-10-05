South Carolina Amber Alert canceled two children found safe, father still at large

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) – UPDATE: Omirra and Tommir have been located. Tommy Toland remains at large.

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted by their non-custodial father.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, were abducted at 10 a.m. by Tommy Lee Toland from Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry.

Tommy Lee is a registered sex offender who threatened to kill the family and burn down the house. SLED officials said in a news release.

WBTW

Tommir is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

Ommira is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 50 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multicolored pants, and black shoes.

Their father, Tommy Lee, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 175 lbs.

Officials say he has tattoos on both arms and was driving a 2001 grey Honda Accord. They say the car has a green hood and green passenger fender.

Please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or 911 if you have information about this incident.

