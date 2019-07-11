Report: Texas toddler at center of Amber Alert found dead

A Texas toddler who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert Thursday has died, according to family and police sources, WFAA reported.

“He’s dead. He’s gone,” the boy’s aunt, Crystal Jackson told the local news affiliate.

It’s still unclear how the boy died or if and where his body was found.

Cedrick Jackson was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before he vanished from his home in Lake Highlands.

Jackson’s aunt told police the child went to sleep around 11 p.m. and she awoke to find him missing.

A juvenile witness reported seeing a man who resembled the child’s stepgrandfather taking the child away. No other children were inside of the home when the incident occurred.

The boy was wearing only a diaper when he disappeared, authorities said.

Police said the stepgrandfather is considered a person of interest. He is now in custody on unrelated charges.

Jackson had been placed in the temporary custody of his aunt by Child Protective Services, but not against his mother’s will, according to family members.

His mother, DeSaundra Thomas, told reporters she had suspicions about his aunt’s version of the story.

“As far as her version of the story, I really don’t know how to wrap my head around it,” Thomas said. “It just baffles me that a child can get taken in the middle of the night without anybody hearing anything, a child that was sleeping next to you in your bed.”