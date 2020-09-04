Amalie Arena to open as early voting site for Hillsborough County voters

TAMPA (WFLA) -Hillsborough County registered voters will have a new option to cast their ballots early for the November presidential election.

On Wednesday, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning and Hillsborough County leaders joined together to announce the Amalie Arena will be open for early voting starting Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

“I’m seeing our community come together in a very powerful way to support this election,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “The Tampa Bay Lightning is one of many community partners who are getting involved through voter registration drives, voter education, poll worker recruitment and more. This is a unique opportunity because Amalie Arena does not have other scheduled events during the Early Voting period.”

With this new site, Hillsborough County voters will now be able to vote in any of 25 Early Voting sites.

We are grateful to be able to work with the Supervisor and his office to create another Early Voting location in Hillsborough County,” said Jeff Vinik, Chairman and Governor of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This new site provides another option for Vote By Mail voters, as well. During Early Voting, the elections office sets up curbside tents outside each site for voters who want to drop off their mail ballot.

