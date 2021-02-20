Amalie Arena hosts first indoor music event since COVID-19 shutdowns

TAMPA, Fla. – Amalie Arena held their first indoor concert Friday since the COVID-19 shutdown last year.

Christian hip hop artist Toby Mac performed for a crowd limited to 3,000 people.

Kevin Priest with Amalie Arena says their experience with NHL and NBA games helped them prepare for the event.

“We have a pretty comprehensive cleaning protocol that’s in place. We’re trying to make it a very safe environment,” Priest said.

They’re starting off with these smaller, socially distanced crowds for now.

“Hopefully we can find learnings and successes and building that up to have more people and raising our capacity and have more options for different acts and talents.”