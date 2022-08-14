Coastal showers will develop and move eastward this morning so take the umbrella if you’re going to church or out and about. Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will move inland later on today with highs in the low 90s.

Our onshore pattern will last throughout the work week, but rain chances will be much lower heading into the work week. In fact, Tuesday and Wednesday only feature a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms. As we head into next weekend the pattern shifts to our more typical rainy season with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons.

Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s.