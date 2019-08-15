Alligator hunting season starts Thursday in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Florida’s annual statewide alligator harvest begins on Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission oversees the six-week program. The season ends on the morning on Nov. 1.

Alligators were included on the original federal endangered species list in 1967. Conservation efforts allowed the population to rebound, and they were removed from the list in 1987.

Today, the state’s alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million alligators and has been stable for many years.

FWC issues permits as a method to help manage the alligator population.

