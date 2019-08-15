Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Alligator hunting season starts Thursday in Florida

News

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Florida’s annual statewide alligator harvest begins on Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission oversees the six-week program. The season ends on the morning on Nov. 1.

Alligators were included on the original federal endangered species list in 1967. Conservation efforts allowed the population to rebound, and they were removed from the list in 1987.

Today, the state’s alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million alligators and has been stable for many years.

FWC issues permits as a method to help manage the alligator population.

Learn more here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss