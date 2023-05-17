TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Republicans are throwing their support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his expected 2024 presidential run.

Although the governor has yet to announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, he’s managed to pick up a number of key endorsements in Florida along with some endorsements in Iowa and New Hampshire.

As of Wednesday, DeSantis’ potential 2024 presidential campaign secured endorsements from 99 out of the 113 Republicans in the Florida Legislature.

Here are the Florida lawmakers backing the governor ahead of his expected campaign.

Florida Senate

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo

Sen. Ben Albritton (SD-27)

Sen. Bryan Avila (SD- 39)

Sen. Dennis Baxley (SD-13)

Sen. Jim Boyd (SD-20)

Sen. Jennifer Bradley (SD-6)

Sen. Jason Brodeur (SD-100)

Sen. Douglas Broxson (SD-1)

Sen. Danny Burgess (SD-23)

Sen. Colleen Burton (SD-12)

Sen. Alexis Calatayud (SD-38)

Sen. Jay Collins (SD-13)

Sen. Nick DiCeglie (SD-18)

Sen. Gayle Harrell (SD-31)

Sen. Travis Hutson (SD-7)

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (SD-11)

Sen. Jonathan Martin (SD-33)

Sen. Debbie Mayfield (SD-19)

Sen. Keith Perry (SD-9)

Sen. Corey Simon (SD-3)

Sen. Jay Trumbull (SD-2)

Sen. Clay Yarborough (SD-4)

Florida House

Speaker of the House Paul Renner

Rep. Shane Abbott (HD-5)

Rep. Thad Altman (HD-32)

Rep. Danny Alvarez (HD-69)

Rep. Adam Anderson (HD-57)

Rep. Alex Andrade (HD-2)

Rep. Jessica Baker (HD-17)

Rep. Douglas Bankson (HD-39)

Rep. Webster Barnaby (HD-29)

Rep. Fabián Basabe (HD-106)

Basabe (HD-106) Rep. Melony Bell (HD-49)

Rep. Kimberly Berfield (HD-58)

Rep. Adam Botana (HD-80)

Rep. Robert Brackett (HD-34)

Rep. Chuck Brannan (HD-10)

Rep. James Buchanan (HD-74)

Rep. Jennifer Canady (HD-50)

Rep. Mike Caruso (HD-87)

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin (HD-24)

Rep. Linda Chaney (HD-61)

Rep. Chuck Clemons (HD-22)

Rep. Wyman Duggan (HD-12)

Rep. Tiffany Esposito (HD-77)

Rep. Tom Fabricio (HD-110)

Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin (HD-118)

Rep. Randy Fine (HD-33)

Rep. Alina Garcia (HD-115)

Rep. Sam Garrison (HD-11)

Rep. Mike Giallombardo (HD-79)

Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman (HD-65)

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman (HD-91)

Rep. Michael Grant (HD-75)

Rep. Tommy Gregory (HD-72)

Rep. Griff Griffitts (HD-6)

Rep. Fred Hawkins (HD-35)

Rep. Jeff Holcomb (HD-53)

Rep. Berny Jacques (HD-59)

Rep. Sam Killebrew (HD-48)

Rep. Traci Koster (HD-66)

Rep. Chip LaMarca (HD-100)

Rep. Tom Leek (HD-28)

Rep. Vicki Lopez (HD-113)

Rep. Randy Maggard (HD-54)

Rep. Patt Maney (HD-4)

Rep. Ralph Massullo (HD-23)

Rep. Stan McClain (HD-27)

Rep. Lawrence McClure (HD-68)

Rep. Fiona McFarland (HD-73)

Rep. Lauren Melo (HD-82)

Rep. Kiyan Michael (HD-16)

Rep. Jim Mooney (HD-120)

Rep. Toby Overdorf (HD-85)

Rep. Bobby Payne (HD-20)

Rep. Daniel Perez (HD-116)

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (HD-78)

Rep. Rachel Plakon (HD-36)

Rep. Alex Rizo (HD-112)

Rep. Spencer Roach (HD-76)

Rep. Will Robinson (HD-71)

Rep. Bob Rommel (HD-81)

Rep. Joel Rudman (HD-3)

Rep. Michelle Salzman (HD-1)

Rep. Jason Shoaf (HD-7)

Rep. Tyler Sirois (HD-31)

Rep. David Smith (HD-38)

Rep. John Snyder (HD-86)

Rep. Paula Stark (HD-47)

Rep. Kevin Steele (HD-55)

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (HD-18)

Rep. John Temple (HD-52)

Rep. Josie Tomkow (HD-51)

Rep. Dana Trabulsy (HD-84)

Rep. Chase Tramont (HD-30)

Rep. Keith Truenow (HD-26)

Rep. Kaylee Tuck (HD-83)

Rep. Taylor Yarkosky (HD-25)

Rep. Brad Yeager (HD-56)

This story is developing and will be updated.