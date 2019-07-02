All ten victims identified in Addison, TX plane crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is uncovering new information about the plane that crashed in Addison, Texas Sunday.

As the days pass, we continue to learn the names of the people who died.

The plane was intended to come to St. Pete. All ten victims have been identified, including a family of four with ties to the Bay area.

Mary and John Titus and 71-year-old, Howard Cassidy, were identified Tuesday.

It could be weeks, maybe months before we learn what caused a twin-engine plane to go down.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been able to recover some of the recordings leading up to the crash.

“Crew comment consisted with confusion occurred about twelve seconds before they ended the recording. Crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about eight seconds before the end of the recording,” said NTSB Vice Chair Bruce Landsberg.

8 On Your Side has discovered the same plane was diverted to Colorado airport on June 24th.

The Addison Airport Director said it could have been diverted for a number of reasons such as bad weather.

Agents are talking to more witnesses, air traffic controllers and another pilot that previously flew with one of the deceased crew members.

“Beginning the review of the flight crew records, their certificates, their logbooks, and recent flight experience. We’ve interviewed several witnesses and other pilots including another pilot that flew with the accident pilot several weeks before the flight, the accident flight, on a flight from New York. He was reported there was nothing unusual at that time,” said Landsberg.

With the plane nearly destroyed, the answers they’re seeking could come down what was captured on video.

“It certainly adds a level of difficulty that’s where the surveillance videos certainly help and just patience piecing together the smaller pieces, certainly adds a difficulty,” said Jennifer Rodi, lead investigator.

A recovery team is separating the equipment to later transport it to a facility.

NTSB officials said they expect to be in Texas at least until Thursday.