Rain and storms will diminish overnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Coastal showers will form early Monday morning with lows in the low 80s. Storms push east late Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Your feels like temperature will be near 105 degrees Monday afternoon.

Expect a similar setup Tuesday with a few morning coastal showers and mainly inland afternoon and evening storms. There won’t be as many rain areas Tuesday so expect more sunshine and hotter temperatures in the mid 90s.

Our typical afternoon/evening stormy pattern returns Wednesday through next weekend with lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s and highs in the low to mid 90s.