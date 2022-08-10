TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Breeze Airways announced a new stop from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to the Westchester County Airport in New York. The airport is located about 40 miles from New York City.

Breeze Airways said fares start at $69 for one-way flights.

The airline said it is also adding a one-stop service for flights to Norfolk, Virginia from Nov. 5 for $99.

The “Seriously Nice” airline began offering services from Tampa last year.

The airline offers flights from 30 airports across the United States.