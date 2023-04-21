AUSTIN (KXAN) — An American Airlines employee died Thursday at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and the Austin Police Department are investigating the incident as accidental, according to APD.

At approximately 2 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash incident at AUS, APD Public Information Officer Destiny Silva said during a media briefing at the airport.

Airport communications contacted the City of Austin 911 communications requesting emergency services. APD said an airline employee was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

When APD and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived they found the man suffering from injuries in the area where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers. The man died at the scene.

Silva said APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating the death as accidental.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” American Airlines said in a statement.

First responders arrived at the Austin airport shortly after 2 p.m. for a person with traumatic injuries on the tarmac, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS later confirmed the person died at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

“We recognize the sensitive nature, and we really appreciate the community’s patience as we fully investigate,” Silva said.

AUS issued a statement regarding the incident. Read the full statement below.

This afternoon AUS was notified that Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an injured airline employee. The incident occured outside of the terminal where aircraft park at their gates. ATCEMS pronounced the employee decesed. There are no significant impacts to airport operations at this time. AUS staff are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel. Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event. AUS officials

The incident remained under investigation by APD Thursday.