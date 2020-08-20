Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

(AP) – Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to 16 people. It may offer exceptions for boutique hotels or other event venues.

Airbnb said it may pursue legal action against guests and hosts who violate the ban.

Airbnb has always prohibited unauthorized parties, and the company said nearly 75% of its listings explicitly ban parties. But after a deadly shooting at a California Airbnb rental last Halloween, the company has taken multiple steps to crackdown.  

