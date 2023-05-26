TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airbnb is cracking down on Florida guests ahead of the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

The booking website said it expects around 300 million guests to make bookings this year, and they’re working to reduce the risk of disruptive parties.

The company has been taking steps to identify potentially high-risk bookings by guests of entire home listings and prevent them from being made.

Their system will review guests’ accounts and look at their history to find positive or negative reviews. It will also look at their distance to the listing and whether it was booked at the last minute.

The following criteria are in effect for guests booking reservations over the summer holidays:

For one and two-night reservations : Heightened restrictions on reservation attempts to block specific bookings that are identified as high-risk.

: Heightened restrictions on reservation attempts to block specific bookings that are identified as high-risk. Anti-party attestation: Guests with local reservations are required to verify they understand Airbnb bans parties. Breaking this rule will subject them to suspension or removal from the platform.

The company will provide additional measures to reduce the risk of unauthorized or disruptive parties: