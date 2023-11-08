TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airbnb has announced “Guest Favorites,” a new collection of 2 million of the most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and reliability.

Airbnb took data from over 500 million trips and found that 30% of listings in Florida are Guest Favorites. Close to 60% of those listings are hosted by women, and 20% are hosted by older adults.

All Guest Favorites homes are rated above 4.9 stars on average and have a record of reliability, with Host cancellations and customer service issues with an average of 1%. 1 in 3 of the listings have an average daily rate of under $100.

Airbnb said the categories that feature the most of the favorite listings include Beach, Amazing Pools, Iconic Cities, Rooms, and Amazing Views.

In Florida, the company says nearly 11 million reviews have been left by guests since Airbnb launched.

Here are the five most-loved homes across Florida.

The U.S. is also among the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of Guest Favorite listings.