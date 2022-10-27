TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom on Thursday, leading to some amazing photo opportunities for Disney World guests.

The Thunderbirds’ Facebook account shared photos of the flyover just before noon, saying “today was magical!”

The Thunderbirds flew over the Magic Kingdom twice in celebration of the Air Force’s 75th birthday and Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

“…our two organizations were able to come together to inspire so many to chase their dreams,” the Facebook post said.

(Courtesy: Air Force Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Air Force Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Air Force Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Air Force Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Air Force Thunderbirds)

The post thanked Disney World for the opportunity and for all the work Disney does for military members and their families.

The Thunderbirds are the US Air Force demonstration squadron. According to the Air Force, they perform precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force and its aircraft to those around the world. The Thunderbirds also support Air Force recruitment and retention programs, as well as supporting community relations and representation of the US and its armed forces to other nations.