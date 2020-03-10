Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-profit wellness center not only gets older moving but actually aims to change their health.

Aging & Wellness Institute (AWI) is not your average gym.

The Clearwater grassroots business has challenging fitness, yoga and nutrition counseling in a non-traditional gym environment for baby boomers.

All of the members are over the age of 60 and many of them are in their mid-70s.

Most of them participate in CrossFit-style/HIIT exercise classes on a daily basis.

The research-based fitness center is funded by grants and private donors, charging $40 a month for unlimited access.

“Boomers need more than just your average ‘senior exercise’ program at the community center and need to be challenged physically,” Executive Director Samantha Nevins said.

If you ask these ladies, “70 is the new 50!”

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Aging & Wellness Institute.

