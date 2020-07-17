Afternoon Scattered Storms Expected Each Day This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Evening showers will end and temps will drop into the upper 70s overnight. There will be a few clouds around, but it should stay dry.

Saturday morning will be pleasant, but temps will heat up quickly again. We had record heat Friday afternoon and it it looking nearly as hot for Saturday. The rain chance is 40% with a high of 93. The rain will move from east to west and the better chances are for Saturday evening closer to the coast.

Sunday the forecast is similar with a strong easterly flow. The rain chance is slightly lower at 30% for the afternoon and evening. The highs should be in the low to mid 90s again.

Monday we keep the rain chance at 30%.

Currently there are no systems the NHC is watching in the Tropics, so no development is expected for the next 5 days.