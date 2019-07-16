After attack, Sarasota woman claims pit bull service animal is dangerous

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman claims a dangerous pit bull is still out on the streets following an attack.

She claims the dog is specially protected under Florida statutes but she’s concerned for the safety of others.

Police say on Sunday morning, Dana Laag was walking her dog ‘Fig’ through downtown Sarasota when it was attacked by a pit bull.

“Fig did nothing aggressive at all and actually didn’t even get a chance to use his mouth because he was pinned to the ground,” said Laag.

Fig suffered serious wounds. Laag, her boyfriend, the pit bull and the pit bull’s owner were all injured as well.

But after the pit bull was impounded, it was released.

“We did confirm that the dog was a service dog and at the time per Florida state statute, the dog was currently rabies vaccinated, so the dog could be exempt from quarantine at that point,” said Crystal Davis, Animal Care Supervisor at SCSO Animal Services.

That pit bull named ‘Champion,’ is owned by Lawrence Grampp, a homeless man. Grampp says champion helps him when he suffers seizures.

He also claims Laag’s dog was the aggressor.

“Just because we’re homeless, we don’t count for nothing,” said Grampp.

Grampp plans to sue for monetary damages.

“I wouldn’t go after her if she didn’t make it like it was completely my fault and try to go after me,” said Grampp.

Grampp and Champion have had run-ins with the law. Just last week he was charged with disorderly conduct after he and champion acted aggressively towards bar patrons.

“This man is unable to take care of the animal that is in his possession and it is an animal that is capable of doing damage,” said Laag.

Dana Laag is worried about this lawsuit, saying she lives paycheck to paycheck.

“We took a line of credit to cover [Fig’s] bills,” she said.

She stresses that she does not want the dog put down. “I do not wish for the dog to be put down in anyway, neither to its owner, I do not wish anything bad on either one of them, I just wish for them to be separated,” said Laag.

The case is still under investigation and authorities are attempting to recover surveillance video.