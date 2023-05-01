TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerosmith is saying farewell to their fans with one final tour.

The four-time Grammy-winning rock band’s Peace Out Farewell Tour will be making a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” Aerosmith said in a joint statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The tour will commemorate the end of the band’s five decades in the music industry, allowing fans to hear some of their greatest hits.

Aerosmith will also be joined by the Black Crowes on their tour. However, founding member Joey Kramer will not be joining the band on this tour.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring date to focus his full attention on his family and health,” Aerosmith said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. VIP packages will also be available for fans to get a premium reserved ticket, a photo with the band, merchandise, and more.