Aerial silks help young cancer patient fly through treatments

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local businesses in Tampa Bay are partnering with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to give children a chance to see first hand that their future looks bright.

As part of all the fun leading up to the huge fashion extravaganza happening at Raymond James Stadium on Friday November, 13, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is giving children a fighting cancer a chance to experience what their future might look like being cancer free.  For one littler girl aerial gymnastics is something she believes saved her life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss