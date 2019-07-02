AdventHealth installs sunscreen stations after uptick in sunburned patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local hospital is urging people to use caution in the sun.

In an email sent on Tuesday, AdventHealth spokespeople said that there an been a noteworthy increase in the amount of patients seeking treatment at AdventHealth.

” Physicians at AdventHealth Centra Care locations all over town – not just the tourist areas – have seen an increase in the number of patients with sunburn,” the email read. “Adults and children experiencing second degree burns with blistering on large areas of the shoulder, back and face, all due to sun exposure.’

According to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ‘s 2018 Health of America Report, which reviewed how many Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance policy holders have been diagnosed with skin cancer, 7.1 percent of Floridians had a form of skin cancer, which includes basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

Four out of five of the American cities with the highest skin-cancer rates are in Florida, according to the report.

To help curb the risk of skin cancer among the Tampa Bay area, AdventHealth has installed free sunscreen at more than 30 locations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

The SPF 30 sunscreen is available at sunscreen stations that are placed at trails, parks, pools, rec centers and splash pads throughout the Bay area.

Additional sunscreen stations will also be installed for the Temple Terrace 4th of July Parade.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, a person’s risk for melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, doubles if they’ve had five or more sunburns.



