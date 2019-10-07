Additional officers ordered to Hernando school Monday in ‘abundance of caution’

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Additional officers are expected to stage at a Hernando County middle school Monday after a couple of ‘non-credible’ threats were discovered by law enforcement.

It started Friday when a school resource officer at Fox Chapel Middle School discovered a student made statements during class that concerned students who overheard him.

An investigation was launched into the incident and the student admitted to making a statement that ‘may have been taken out of context.’ The student also told deputies he had no intentions of committing any acts of violence on campus.

Per standard procedure, investigators responded to the student’s house to check for access to weapons, suspicious items, etc. but didn’t find anything concerning. As a result, the ‘threat’ was deemed not credible.

Two days later, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office got word of a social media post warning students not to go to school Monday because of a potential threat.

Deputies believed the post social media post was related the incident Friday, so they responded to the student’s house one more time.

Again, deputies were met by the student’s parents who were ‘extremely cooperative,’ and allowed them to search the entire home.

The search again resulted in no credible threat to anyone at Fox Chapel Middle School, but out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will stage at the school Monday.

