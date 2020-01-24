Activists flood National Mall in D.C. for annual ‘March for Life’

Live Now
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists from across the country filled the National Mall in Washington for the annual March for Life Friday.

“We’re about to turn the situation around. I see the bands and the chains dropping off of Roe v Wade.”

Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, a Democrat, has sponsored many of her state’s anti-abortion bills over the years.

“Every day that I walk into the state Capitol, I am greeted by pro-lifers regardless if they’re black, white, Republican, Democrat, male or female.”

Jackson says that’s why Louisiana is now ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Congressman Steve Scalise agrees.

“It’s because we’re not afraid to stand up for life. Marching for life is not a revolutionary idea,” said Scalise.

Louisiana will play a key role this year in the legal battle over abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case in March against Jackson’s latest anti-abortion bill.

The new law would require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Opponents argue it would force two of the state’s three abortion clinics to close and push patients toward more dangerous options.

But anti-abortion advocates like Donna Edwards, the wife of Louisiana’s Democratic governor, hope this will be the case to overturn Roe v Wade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

