Active shooter stopped by Florida deputies after firing at grocery customers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a man opened fire at customers inside a grocery store Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him.

The active-shooter situation unfolded at Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway. Deputies say the man was acting erratically and showed a gun with deputies approached him at the rear of the store.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. No deputies or civilians were injured.

FDLE will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Sheriff David Morgan released the following statement on Facebook:

“As the Sheriff, I know I speak not only for the Sheriff’s Office but all citizens of Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage which is displayed every day but especially today in stopping this suspect.” Sheriff David Morgan

