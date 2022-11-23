TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions are hitting the road to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. But before you head out, AAA suggests these times to avoid holiday hold-ups.

Before you head out, AAA says its a good idea to give your car a once-over so you don’t end up one of the 400,000 calling for roadside assistance during the holiday season.

AAA predicts this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving for travel in 22 years, with 2.9 million Floridians going at least 50 miles.

If you’re hitting the road, the busiest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with traffic peaking Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

On your way home, you can expect to see the most traffic on Friday and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“The best times to travel are typically going to be in the early morning and the late evening hours. Of course, the days leading up to Thanksgiving, it’s going to be particularly busy in the afternoon and early evening hours,” said AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

According to GasBuddy, this Thanksgiving, the cost for a gallon is expected to be nearly 30 cents higher than last year, but prices are down from earlier this year.