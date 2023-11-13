TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re one of the 55 million people traveling this Thanksgiving, you’re going to want to head out the door earlier than normal.

This year is expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons we’ve seen since before the pandemic.

AAA will release numbers for the Tampa area’s travel expectations at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Based on national numbers already released, we’re expecting the roads and the skies to be more congested than in recent years.

AAA predicts nearly 5 million people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination– the most in almost 20 years.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday are typically the busiest days at the airport, so if you’re flying then make time for parking and longer lines. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is also usually a busy day for travel.

Tampa International Airport anticipates 80,000 passengers each day between Thursday, Nov. 16, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

AAA anticipates the most holiday traffic on the roads. 49 million people across the United States are expected to drive more than 50 miles from home. Next Wednesday is the most popular day to leave.

You’ll want to consider these numbers when planning for your travel.