TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To assist with keeping roads safe from impaired drivers during the holiday weekend, AAA is activating its “Tow to Go” service.

The program will provide transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will end on Nov. 28, at 6 a.m.

For almost 25 years, Tow and Go has helped more than 25,000 impaired drivers. This year, AAA announced that the service will be available in 11 states, including Florida.

Other states include:

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Colorado (Denver)

North Carolina (Charlotte)

Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Tow and Go will be free and available to AAA members and non-members in hopes of keeping everyone safe. Although, the company said the service should be used as a last resort.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group in a statement. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

Those who use the service will be taken to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. AAA said it’s important to note that Tow and Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Anyone needing to use the service can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance for a ride, said AAA.