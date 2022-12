It will stay clear overnight as lows dip into the low to mid 60s across the Bay Area. Some spots will dip into the 50s so take a light jacket with you if you’re heading out early Sunday morning. With plenty of sunshine, highs Sunday will be around 80 degrees.

There won’t be much change in our weather all week long with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. The chance of rain all week long will be slim to none and humidity will stay low so enjoy a great December week!