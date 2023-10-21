Today will start out rather mild in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Bay Area with lots of sunshine. Humidity will be lower as a weak front moves through so with plenty of sunshine highs will rise to the middle 80s.

More mid and high level clouds come in Sunday and Monday with cooler lows in the mid 60s as highs rise to the mid 80s.

Another front clears out the clouds for Tuesday and the rest of the week as rain chances stay low. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s heading into next weekend.