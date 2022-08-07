It will stay dry overnight with lows Monday morning dropping into the upper 70s. Highs will rise into the mid 90s before numerous showers and storms move through the Bay Area. Rain will impact our area after 3 pm and storms will stick around through sunset or slightly after before starting to taper off.

We can expect the same stormy afternoon and evening Tuesday, but with Saharan dust in the area, Wednesday through Friday will be much drier. Timing of storms will stay the same all week long as high temperatures rise into the mid 90s.

A weak frontal boundary will stall to our north next weekend which means rain will arrive during the morning hours and stick around through the afternoon and evening. With more cloud cover highs will rise into the low 90s.