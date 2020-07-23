A Soggy Thursday For The Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After heavy downpours across much of the Tampa Bay area Thursday, more seasonal rain chances will return for Friday. Overnight temps will stay mild with clearing skies in the mid 70s.

Friday temps will quickly heat back up with more sunshine around we should top out near 92 in Tampa. Through the day showers and storms will form and push toward our coast. The scattered downpours won’t be as widespread as Thursday and the rain chance is 40%.

Saturday’s rain chance will be near 40% again with highs in the low 90s. A Surge of moisture will move through Sunday and bring a better rain chance, especially inland on Sunday afternoon and evening. The storm chance Sunday is 50%.