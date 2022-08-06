Isolated showers and storms will end after 10 pm with the sky becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 70s to around 80 across the Bay Area. Early afternoon showers and storms will form to our east and move westward Sunday afternoon and evening. Before storms arrive temperatures will rise into the mid 90s.

More storm coverage is expected Monday and Tuesday, but the timing will be very similar and will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Wednesday through Friday will be a lot drier with only an isolated chance of showers and storms later in the day.

A cold front makes its way toward the panhandle Saturday which could bring morning as well as afternoon showers next weekend. Temperatures will stay hot with lows around 80 and highs in the low to mid 90s.