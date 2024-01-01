POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holiday shopping season in the rearview mirror, Florida has launched its first ever back-to-school sales tax holiday in January ahead of the spring semester.

“It’s an opportunity for families to save on essentials they probably already need,” said Amanda Bevis with the Florida Retail Federation.

From January 1 to January 14, 2024, back-to-school items will be exempt from state sales taxes.

Exempt items include:

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less

Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)

“We’re very excited. However we can save anyone money is very nice for the community,” said Jon Perkins, marketing coordinator at Fleet Feet Lakeland.

While many of the store’s shoes are over the $100 limit, tax-free items include apparel, socks, insoles, caps and braces.

Perkins said it’s a boost for both customers and the store.

“When I’ve marketed it this past year, our numbers went up for that week, that’s for sure,” he said.

“Everybody could use a little relief after the holidays,” said Christopher Carney, store manager at Play It Again Sports in Lakeland.

Tax-exempt items at his store include belts, athletic supporters, youth bicycle helmets and cleats.

“So you can definitely come in early to get the best picks on [cleats] because they go quick,” Carney said.

“And they’re under $100?” asked reporter Staci DaSilva.

“Yes all of our cleats are under $100,” Carney replied.

According to Bevis, the sales tax should be taken off the bill automatically at check-out but she said people should not hesitate to ask questions.

“We do understand that with this being new, people may not be familiar with it so the key is getting the word out,” she said. “We do want people to take advantage of it.”

Bevis urges everyone to shop Florida businesses when possible and remember, it’s not only students and their families who can save.

“Anybody can benefit from this savings on these essentials that can help with work, school or anything that might require paper or clothing,” said Bevis.

For a full list of tax-exempt items, click here.