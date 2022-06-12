It will be dry overnight with a partly cloudy sky as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 70s across the Bay Area. There could be a stray shower along the coast Monday morning with showers and storms moving east during the afternoon and evening. Highs Monday will rise into the low 90s with your feels like temperature at or above 100 degrees.

Our weather pattern changes Tuesday with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon and evening storms. This pattern will stay with us through the weekend with more moisture by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s heading into the weekend.