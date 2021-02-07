‘A nightmare’: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at large birthday gathering in Plant City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and three others were injured after gunfire broke out at a family gathering of about 60 people in Plant City Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office received a call just after midnight Sunday morning after the gathering turned violent, resulting in one death and three injuries.

Deputies said about 60 people were in attendnace when a verbal dispute escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Four people were transported to local hospitals.

One victim, a 25-year-old man, died at Lakeland Regional Hospital. The other three suffered non life threatening injuries.

“A birthday celebration meant to be enjoyed was instead a nightmare,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are conducting multiple interviews and processing the scene to determine what led to this violent encounter that ended with the loss of a life.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss